UPDATE:
COTTON VALLEY, La. — The suspected gunman in a pair of Sunday morning shooting deaths is under arrest as he undergoes treatment at an area hospital.
With an armed guard on watch near his hospital room, Mikel Tyrone Strickland, 22, is under arrest at Oschner LSU Hospital charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Authorities arrested Strickland Sunday afternoon after serving warrants for the murder charges.
According to Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton, the shootings occurred in the 100 block of Hawthorne Loop in Cotton Valley around 1:15 p.m. at The Vibe.
“Apparently an altercation (argument) took place. I believe some of the victims could very well be innocent bystanders,” Sexton said.
The deceased have been identified as LaJasmine Monique Jackson, 19 of Springhill and Vantrez Johnson, 24, of Cotton Valley. Three others were also shot during the melee, including Strickland and JaKyle Oliver. Sexton said Oliver was shot numerous times during the incident. As of midday Sunday he was reportedly listed in serious condition. The injured were all taken to area hospitals for treatment.
When he's released from the hospital, Strickland will be transported to Caddo Detention Center, where he will be booked as a fugitive from Webster Parish. Afterwards he will be moved to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Webster.
“Unfortunately, it has been a bloody weekend in Webster Parish,” Sexton said Monday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY:
