SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives have charged a couple in connection with an early morning kidnapping in west Shreveport.
Just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Willis Knighton Pierremont regarding a woman who claimed she has been assaulted.
While investigating, SPD was contacted by DeSoto Parish deputies who said the female they were contacting, Kayla Owen, 29, of Mansfield, was a suspect in a possible kidnapping in Mansfield.
Authorities learned the victim, Stephen Hatcher, 36, had allegedly been abducted by Owen and her boyfriend, Wilbert Vanzant, 29, of Many.
The kidnapping allegedly took place at a hotel in the 5500 block of Financial Plaza around 1:00 a.m. Hatcher claimed that he was bound and beaten and was later taken to a location in Mansfield and forced to withdraw money from an ATM. Hatcher was able to escape and notified authorities in DeSoto Parish.
Following interviews, both suspects were charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the incident. They were booked into the Shreveport City Jail. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.