NEW ORLEANS, La. - The Louisiana Supreme Court has suspended all criminal court matters in 21 parishes.
Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson said that considering the state of emergency declared statewide by Gov. John Bel Edwards as a result of Hurricane Laura on Aug. 21 in Executive Proclamation 108 JBE 2020 and the damaged caused across the state, the Supreme Court has issued an emergency order suspending deadlines in criminal matters the heavily effected parishes.
Those parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Bienville, Calcasieu, Cameron, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn.
The order reads "all time periods, limitations, and delays pertaining to the initiation, continuation, prosecution, defense, appeal, and post-conviction relief of any prosecution of any state or municipal criminal, juvenile, wildlife, or traffic matter within the parishes... are hereby suspended for a period of 30 days commencing from August 21, 2020."
The second half of the order says time limitations in Calcasieu Parish are suspended for 90 days beginning Sept. 2.