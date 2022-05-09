SHREVEPORT, La. - A teen has been arrested following an investigation into a threat against Donnie Bickham Middle School said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Dep. Christan Dickey responded to a call about a post on social media threatening a shooting at DBMS.
CPSO Youth Services Det. Ray Saunders traced the IP address. After further investigation, they found the juvenile responsible for the post.
At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Monday, the teen was arrested for terrorizing and booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.