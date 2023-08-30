SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s detectives and Louisiana State Police are investigating a 911 call of a break-in that led to two fatalities.
Caddo deputies responded to the 4800 block of Old Mooringsport Road shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they were fired upon from behind an adjacent home. Deputies exchanged gunfire, striking and killing the suspect.
Deputies searched what they believed was the suspect home and found a female dead inside.
The investigation continues.