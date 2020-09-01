SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Dalston Scott Mosley, who’s wanted on attempted murder charges, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Mosley is a white male, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has dark hair with a receding hairline and brown eyes.
Mosley is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old male in north Shreveport during a domestic dispute on Saturday. He is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caddo sheriff’s Det. Nathan Everett at 318-584-0216 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.