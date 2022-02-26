SHREVEPORT, La. - Over the past couple of months vehicles parked at many businesses and parking lots across Shreveport have had the catalytic converters removed from them while parked.
Most of these incidents have happened overnight. Detectives need the public’s help to identify the people responsible.
Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers has joined SPD's efforts to identify the thieves responsible for these acts and they are increasing their reward significantly to help the police department and our community.
If you have information, please contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. You can also submit your tip via their app at P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash reward for information leading to arrests.