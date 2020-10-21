SHREVEPORT, La. - Police could be clearing the books of multiple business burglaries with the arrest of a man earlier this month and more arrests that are expected.
Christopher Boykin, 29, is charged with three counts of simple burglary and one count of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 1, police responded to a business burglary in the 2900 block of West 70th Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. Officers found that someone had destroyed a wall to get inside the business. Once inside, the thief or thieves stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives discovered there was surveillance video of the incident which was shown by local media outlets. That led to a Crime Stoppers tips and eventually an arrest.
Police said when Boykin had a gun in his possession when he was arrested.
Detectives are still searching for the others responsible for these crimes and ask anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.