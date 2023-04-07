SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for man wanted for a Shreveport homicide back on March 19. Police say Steve Graham Sr., 58, was shot multiple times while in the 1500 block of West 59th Street. He later died.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Tremell Thomas, 53, for one count of 2nd degree murder.
Police are urge everyone to use extreme caution as Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have information on the whereabouts Thomas, don't hesitate to get in touch with Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.