TEXARKANA, Texas - Bowie County sheriff's deputies arrested two suspects Sunday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the Liberty-Eylau community. 

Deputies said in a release, Amilleon Jackson of Texarkana, Texas was found dead in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartments.

Christopher Oneal Cross, 20, and a 15-year-old face a capital murder charge.

Cross was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.

The 15-year-old was turned over to the juvenile authorities.

Deputies said the shooting death was drug related.

