TEXARKANA, Texas - Bowie County sheriff's deputies arrested two suspects Sunday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in the Liberty-Eylau community.
Deputies said in a release, Amilleon Jackson of Texarkana, Texas was found dead in the parking lot of the Riverbend Apartments.
Christopher Oneal Cross, 20, and a 15-year-old face a capital murder charge.
Cross was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.
The 15-year-old was turned over to the juvenile authorities.
Deputies said the shooting death was drug related.