SPEARSVILLE, La. — Four people, including the suspected gunman are dead following a shooting at a Spearsville, La. residence early Saturday.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office say the incident was sparked by a domestic argument which ended in “an indescribable scene.”
Sheriff Dusty Gates said the lives of Casey Colvin, 40, her daughter Billie Beaird, 18, and family friend Lela Platt, 17, all ended at the end of 12-gauge shotgun.
According to the sheriff’s report, the shooter then retrieved a 30-06 rifle and shot himself.
Colvin’s other daughter managed to escape through a window, ran to a neighbor’s house and called the sheriff’s office at 1:40 a.m.
Authorities say upon arrival on the scene, they heard Colvin screaming for help. As deputies entered the house, Pafford EMS was in the process of transporting Colvin to the hospital, but she died en route.
Gates said Beaird was found in the hallway and her friend Platt was found in a bathroom.
According to the sheriff, the mother had locked herself inside a bedroom and Platt had locked herself up in the bathroom. He said the shooter used the shotgun to blast the doors open and then shot the victims.
The bodies of the victims were all sent to Little Rock, Ark., where autopsies will be performed.
The Spearsville Fire Department, Union Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Unit and Farmerville Police Department all assisted at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
The name of the 48-year-old shooter, who is an Alabama native, will not be released until next of kin are notified.