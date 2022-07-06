Travelodge shooting

Travelodge, 2134 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local motel was the scene of Shreveport's latest homicide Wednesday morning.

Details are limited, but a man died after he was reportedly shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road near I-20 about 2:30 a.m.

