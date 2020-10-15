RUSTON, La. - One person is dead following a shooting in Ruston Wednesday night.
At 9:16 p.m., the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Pecan Street in reference to a disturbance. While enroute, several 911 calls were received indicating a shooting had occurred on Barker Drive.
When they arrived, deputies found a man dead in the roadway. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene without incident. This investigation is on-going and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Detectives are requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 318-251-5111 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish. CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to "TIP515 plus your message" to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com
-----
