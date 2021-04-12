MANSFIELD, La. - A hotel desk clerk is dead and a hotel guest critically injured in a deadly armed robbery early Monday at a Mansfield motel.
The alleged shooter has been identified as 20-year-old Terry Dewayne Powell of Mansfield. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities ask anyone who sees Powell to call 911 and do not interact with him.
Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies had been on the hunt Powell since shortly after the shooting and a one point earlier this morning thought they had him surrounded in a building on School Board property. But after a thorough search of the property and buildings, Powell was not found.
During that time all Mansfield schools and district offices were on lockdown, Superintendent Clay Corley said.
The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the Best Western in the 600 block of Jenkins Street.
Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said the woman died at the scene. A man was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU Health.
Sheriff Jayson Richardson said the man was a patron of the hotel who walked into the hotel lobby as Powell was allegedly robbing the desk clerk. The man was not aware of what was happening, Richardson said.
