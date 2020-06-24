MANSFIELD, La. - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office wants to let people know of someone impersonating an officer in the area.
Details are limited, but deputies say they got reports of the driver of an unmarked, white Chevy Tahoe trying to pull people over.
This Tahoe has a spotlight coming from the driver's side with blue and red lights on top.
The suspect is said to be a while male between the ages of 35 and 40, wearing a similar uniform to those of DeSoto deputies.
If you have any information about the case, call 318-872-3956.