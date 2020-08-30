BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for people involved in a disturbance Sunday in the 400 block of John Wesley Boulevard.
Police tell KTBS a woman was possibly involved in an argument with a man and the two left in a silver car traveling towards Barksdale Boulevard.
Police say the vehicle appears to have damage to the passenger-side front bumper and hood.
The Bossier City Police Department can be contacted at 318-741-8605. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web.
For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.