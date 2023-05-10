NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating an overnight shooting just south of Natchitoches, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to reports of a man being shot while attempting to enter a home in the 200 block of Franklin Lane just south of Natchitoches.
Deputies arrived on scene and found an 18-year-old suffering from non-life injuries.
While processing the scene, authorities found multiple bullet casings.
Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.