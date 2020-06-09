SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together exactly what led to a shooting Tuesday morning in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Jacob near Kennedy Dr.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that there was some kind of a dispute before the shooting. The person who called the police to report it allegedly is the one who shot the victim to begin with. The person surrendered to authorities.
The victim was treated at Willis-Knighton North. That person's condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation continues.