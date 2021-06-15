SHREVEPORT, La- Over the weekend, Shreveport Police teamed up with several law enforcement agencies arresting 58 people and taking 47 guns away from people who illegally had them. The operation was called "Operation Blue Night".
It included officers, deputies, troopers, marshals and agents from the Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Shreveport City Marshal's Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole, the ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and DEA.
Tuesday, Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond talked publicly about the operation's outcome. Raymond said this is a part of their overall plan to reduce violent crime by reducing the number of illegally possessed guns. Raymond explained, research done by notable professional law enforcement organizations recognize that keeping guns out of the hands of people who do not legally possess them is the largest impact in reducing gun violence. Raymond also spoke on keeping those arrested in jail, mentioning the Caddo District Attorney's office and U.S. Attorney's office will work to see these cases prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
"Many of these arrested, the US attorney will look at them and determine whether they are a good candidate for a federal prosecution," said Raymond. "And US attorney will work closely with Judge Stewart in determining which cases need to be brought the federal level which we need to take take to Caddo District Court. A lot of times determining where an individual might get the most time whether we are we to keep an offender off the street for the longest period,"
People were arrested for a variety of charges. There were many convicted felons arrested with a gun in their possession. Raymond also noted others were arrested for second degree homicide, attempted homicide, first degree rape, and possession of foreign controlled dangerous substances, among other charges.
Raymond said this was not an isolated operation, that agencies run special operations like this on a monthly and quarterly basis. However, "Operation Blue Night" was large scale compared to the operations they normally run. He noted it can be difficult to get all of the law enforcement agencies together but it is part of an ongoing effort.
KTBS asked if this was a result of the Violent Crime Abatement Team Raymond spoke on last month.
"It's not the direct result of some of the work specifically being done by the Violent Crimes Abatement Team," said Raymond. "But it was a jumpstart to help out that initiative and their investigation. But again, this was a multi agency approach, there were multiple units that assisted"
In the end, Raymond said they hope this makes people aware that illegal possession of guns will not be tolerated.
"What I hope it does, is that it puts people on notice that we're not going to tolerate illegal firearms being carried in city limits," said Raymond. "That's what we want people to understand. If you're driving around, we walk around with illegal firearm, you can expect our officers to stop you, seize the weapon and put you in jail."