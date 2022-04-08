SHREVEPORT, La. - Police spent much of Friday morning at the scene of a drive-by shooting in west Shreveport. The scene was Joy Drive and Kingswood Street.
Police told KTBS 3 News that more than 30 shots were fired. A home and a car were hit. Luckily, nobody was injured.
This wasn't the first visit by police to this area. Thursday morning, numerous police units were on the scene on a follow-up investigation at Joy and Kingswood.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.