Dozens of shots were fired in a drive-by shooting early Friday at Joy Dr. & Kingswood St. in west Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police spent much of Friday morning at the scene of a drive-by shooting in west Shreveport. The scene was Joy Drive and Kingswood Street.

Police told KTBS 3 News that more than 30 shots were fired. A home and a car were hit. Luckily, nobody was injured.

This wasn't the first visit by police to this area. Thursday morning, numerous police units were on the scene on a follow-up investigation at Joy and Kingswood.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

