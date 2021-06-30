SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the person who opened fire on a driver early Wednesday in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.
The call came in just after midnight to the 4600 block of Broadway at Carver.
Police told a KTBS 3 News crew at the scene that a man was shot as he turned onto Broadway a few blocks down at Kennedy Drive.
There were two other people in the car who were not hit.
The 30 year old driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with possible life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.
