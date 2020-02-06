HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - An East Texas elementary school was on alert Thursday after a student brought a toy gun to class.
A teacher was alerted by a student about a possible gun in the backpack of another student, according to Hughes Springs ISD.
In a letter sent to parents, it says after looking in the student's belongings they found a small plastic toy gun.
The letter says the student is being dealt with according to state law. The district says they will not release any additional information about the student.
The letter ends telling parents to encourage their children to report any suspicious activity to any appropriate adult immediately.