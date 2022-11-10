BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards broke his silence Wednesday on the recent death of baby Jahrei Paul, who died from fentanyl one week after state child welfare officials received an urgent warning about his family members using drugs.
Paul died on Halloween and The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported details about his death on Nov. 4, including records from his case file that indicated the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services had been warned about his family 10 days before his death. Paul's death is the second in four months in which a child has died from fentanyl after DCFS was warned ahead of time.
Edwards, who is responsible for appointing the DCFS secretary, said in an interview with WBRZ on Wednesday that the case represented a failure.
"Obviously, very, very tragic that this child died while in the custody of the father," the governor said. "And obviously there were failures in terms of the implementation of new policies and procedures. Those things didn’t happen. We are still working to get to the bottom of them but I’m not going to sugar coat it, that was an absolute failure."
Read more on what the governor had to say from our news partner The Advocate.