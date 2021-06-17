SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on Thursday morning for a suspected thief or thieves along Youree Drive in Shreveport.
About 4:30 a.m., police say someone tried to make off with an ATM from ANECA Federal Credit Union. They apparently used a vehicle and a chain in their would-be heist.
Debris was left scattered throughout the parking lot in the 4300 block of Youree Drive. Employees on the scene told KTBS 3 News that they don't believe any money was taken.
Meanwhile, police are searching the area for clues.
Call police right away if you have any information about this case.
