DOYLINE, La. – Funeral services are expected to be finalized Sunday for a Webster Parish law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty Friday night.
Sheriff Jason Parker said he is assisting the family of Deputy William Earl Collins Jr., also known as Billy, as they make the arrangements.
Parker had to make an announcement Friday night that no sheriff wants to make – and that’s to acknowledge the death of one of his own men while on the job. Residents in the village of Doyline are also grieving the loss.
“The community of Doyline grieves the senseless death of one of our own, Officer Billy Collins. He was killed tonight in the line of duty while responding to a call for service. We are heartbroken for his family, friends and fellow officers. I ask that you join us in lifting up Billy’s family, his Doyline Police Department family and his Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers,” states a post on the Village of Doyline Facebook page.
Condolences also have been shared by other area law enforcement agencies, and by hundreds of northwest Louisiana residents who’ve joined in mourning the loss of a public servant.
Collins wore a sheriff’s badge during the day as a supervisor at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. But on his off time, he also patrolled the streets of his hometown of Doyline as a part-time officer. He was serving in his capacity as a Doyline officer Friday just before 6 p.m. when he two fellow sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at a house on Green Tree Street.
Collins arrived ahead of the deputies, and all took on gunfire from a man inside the house. The officers returned fire.
Collins was shot in the head. He was flown to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital in Shreveport, where he died at 7:43 p.m., Parker said.
As many as 200 law enforcement officers from multiple surrounding agencies converged on the small municipality to secure the scene. Negotiators tried unsuccessfully for over four hours to contact the alleged shooter, whom KTBS has confirmed is Mahlon Taylor.
Just before 11 p.m., entry was made into the home, where officers found Taylor with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started, and he was taken by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was last listed in critical condition, according to a hospital spokesman.
State police detectives will lead the investigation. Charges are pending against Taylor.
Other law enforcement losses
Collins is the fourth area law enforcement officer to die in violent encounters while on the job since 2015.
The others are:
- Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley was gunned down on Aug. 5, 2015 while answering a disturbance call in Shreveport. His killer, Grover Cannon, was convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.
- Shreveport police Officer Chateri Payne was fatally shot on Jan. 9, 2019 outside of her patrol unit at her home as she was leaving for work. Her estranged boyfriend, Treveon Anderson, is the accused triggerman. He and two co-defendants, Lawrence Pierre II and Glenn Frierson, are awaiting trial.
- DeSoto Parish sheriff’s Deputy Donna Richardson-Below died on Feb. 12, 2020 in a two-car crash outside of Mansfield. Richard Wimer, 33, of Stonewall, was the driver of the other vehicle. Vehicular homicide and reckless operation charges are pending in DeSoto District Court.