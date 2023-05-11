NEW ORLEANS, La. -- A Natchitoches police officer and five other fallen Louisiana law enforcement who died in the line of duty last year will be memorialized next week.
FBI New Orleans will hold the memorial service for the fallen law enforcement officers and agents at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Southern University of New Orleans campus. It's being held during National Police Week.
FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. will host the event.
Among those remembered will be Officer Brian Olliff, 52. He died in July of a heat-related medical problem while on duty in Natchitoches. The 20-year veteran officer also was a former Sabine Parish sheriff's school resource officer.
Also recognized next week will be:
- Sgt. Nicholas Tullier, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Carl Kimball, St. Francisville Police Department
- Sgt. David Poirrier, Baton Rouge Police Department
- Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, Baton Rouge Police Department
- Officer Trevor Abney, New Orleans Police Department