SHREVEPORT, La. -- The night before Christmas Eve the Iddins family faced the unexpected.
“When we opened the back door, we heard pow,” said Bossier City resident Mitchell Iddins.
He and his wife, Jessica, were inside when their dog was shot in their backyard. They heard barking and were on their way to see what was going on before the shot was fired.
“We froze for a second because we didn't know what was going on and then we came out on the deck and she come running up to the back door, and when I opened the door, she was whining and limping and she ran in the house leaving a blood trail,” said Mitchell.
Thankfully, their dog Asher survived the shooting.
“It grazed off her side, went into her upper thigh on her back-left leg. It broke her femur in half,” said Mitchell.
And almost a week later the one-year-old dog still has the bullet lodged in her leg. She's been in hospital care since then.
Tomorrow, Asher’s leg will be amputated as a result of her injuries. Due to the days spent in the hospital and her surgery, the Iddins are facing hefty medical bills.
The couple alerted the community online about what happened and unexpectedly several people donated money toward her surgery.
“So, humbled by that ... I so appreciate that. That was just a really nice thing for people to do,” said Mitchell.
The couple is expecting to have almost $4,000 in hospital bills.
They are looking for an arrest, hoping if anyone has information they will report it.
“We trust that she can be in our yard and be safe,” said Mitchell. “That's what made me so furious and angry about it that someone so bold would come up into my yard with a loaded gun.”
Jessica was in the home along with their children when it happened.
“We had been in and out of the house all night,” said Jessica. “Our lights were on; we were home. We were clearly home.”
The family had food cooking on back porch for the holidays. They feared what could have happened if they were outside.
For now, the Iddins are now waiting for Asher's safe surgery, recovery, and the moment for her to come home for a late Christmas.
“Her gifts are still under the tree,’ said Jessica. “We’re just waiting for her to get better so she can get home so we can have that with her,”
Bossier City police said this case of animal cruelty is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Police at 318-741-8605, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or leave a tip on their website by clicking here.