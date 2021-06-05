GRAMERCY, La. (AP) - Two men are dead following a car accident on the shoulder of a Louisiana interstate.
WBRZ-TV reports 50-year-old James Breaux, of Donaldsonville, and 33-year-old Daniel Thomas, of Opelousas, lost their lives as a result of Thursday's crash.
The accident happened on I-10 in St. James Parish around 3 p.m. when Breaux and Thomas were stopped on the shoulder. As they were changing a tire, someone in a 2019 Penske truck swerved off the roadway, striking them.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.