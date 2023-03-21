SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested Monday after a scary encounter with drivers. Police say Laquintin Robinson, 24, was waving a gun at passing vehicles in the 6000 block of Canal Boulevard in Shreveport's Sunset Acres neighborhood.
Arresting officers found that Robinson was in possession of a handgun and narcotics which he was prohibited from having due to having convictions for prior violent felonies. The firearm and narcotics were seized by the officers.
Robinson was arrested for one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to distribute.