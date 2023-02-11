SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man this week after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in his possession.
On Thursday agents with the Caddo Narcotics Unit and DEA Task Force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of fentanyl pills. The investigation led agents, and members of Caddo Sheriff’s Special Response Team (SRT), to a parking lot in the 9900 block of Mansfield Road, where James Balthazar Jr., 28, was detained. After locating 89 fentanyl pills, 10 oxycodone pills, 7.6 grams of marijuana, and $4,750 in cash on his person, agents conducted a search warrant for Balthazar’s vehicle from where they collected a firearm.
Further investigation led agents to Balthazar’s home in the 600 block of Meadowdale Place where agents found 863 illegal pills including 716 doses of fentanyl and 117 doses of oxycodone, 455 grams of marijuana, 105 grams of THC vape pens, a mason jar of THC wax, 3 bottles of promethazine syrup, packaging material, 2 digital scales, and $1,000 in cash.
The estimated street values of the narcotics were as follows:
- fentanyl pills $24,150
- assorted prescription pills $4,410
- marijuana $11,375
- THC vape pens $2,625
- promethazine syrup $200
Balthazar Jr. was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule II (fentanyl), one count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal carrying of weapons.