SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive.
Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away.
The victim was found at a nearby church and taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.