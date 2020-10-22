BATON ROUGE, La. - A Bossier City man was one of five accused of making fraudulent COVID-19 unemployment claims. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office made the announcement Wednesday.
DeMarcus Evans, 30, was arrested and charged with felony identity theft and government benefits fraud.
The AG's office says he used a female acquaintance's personal information without her knowledge to file COVID-19 related unemployment claims. The state says he stole almost $9,000.
A woman from Florida was arrested after she was accused of hacking the Louisiana Workforce Commission's online account of a Shreveport resident.
The AG's office says Christina French, 41, redirected about $6,000 worth benefits from the victim's account to French's account.