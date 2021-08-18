SHREVEPORT, La. - One person died and the search is on for his killer after a shooting late Tuesday night in the 700 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.
Police said two men were in a fistfight when one man pulled a gun and shot the other man, who died at the scene.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Daniel C. Brown, 27.
No one is in custody, but police are searching for a known person of interest.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
