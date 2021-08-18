SHREVEPORT, La. - One person died and the search is on for his killer after a shooting late Tuesday night in the 700 block of Navaho Trail in Shreveport's Cherokee Park neighborhood.
Police said two men were in a fistfight when one man pulled a gun and shot the other man.
No one is in custody, but police are searching for a known person of interest.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
