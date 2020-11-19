SHREVEPORT, La. - Rape, murder and criminal property damage make up the indictments returned Wednesday, November 18, 2020, by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury.
Second-degree murder indictments were returned charging Lonnie L. James, Tatianna Jenell Burns, Quinterrius D. Brown and Albert Z. Jones Jr.
Victrick Frazier-Johnson is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, and Quinterrius D. Brown is also charged with two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.
Lonnie L. James, 58, of Bossier City, is charged in connection with the July 27-28, 2020 slaying of Antiqua Shereba Faulkner James. Ms. James, 44, wife of Mr. James, was shot several times in the head.
Tatianna Jenell Burns, 39, of Shreveport, is charged in connection with the June 5, 2020, slaying of Angel Nicole Wong. Wong, an 18-month-old who was under Burns' foster care, suffered traumatic head injuries.
Quinterrius D. Brown, 19, is charged with Albert Z. Jones, 20, in connection with the August 26, 2020, slaying of Michael Rashard Coleman. Coleman, 29, was shot multiple times at an apartment in the 700 block of West 68th Street in Cedar Grove. He later died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. Jones and Brown both are from Shreveport.
Brown's separate charges of aggravated criminal property damage stem from damage to the apartment on August 26, 2020, damage that posed mortal danger to the lives of two other people.
Due to the nature of the crimes for which he is charged, the indictment for Victrick Frazier-Johnson is under seal.