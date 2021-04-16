NATCHITOCHES, La - A former employee of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Civil Operations Bureau has been arrested on felony theft charges, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
James Bankston Jr., 53, of Natchitoches, a 17-year-veteran of the sheriff's office, was arrested by detectives on April 14 after an investigative probe.
Bankston booked into the parish detention charged of felony theft.
Bankston made full restitution and has been released on bond pending his court appearance.
Bankston was terminated on March 24, Wright said.
The violations were found during an internal audit of the individual deputy’s day-to-day work assignment.
The operations bureau is responsible for the collection of property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and the collection of cash fines and bonds.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office and Natchitoches Parish District Attorney's Office have been notified.