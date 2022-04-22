SHREVEPORT, La. - A former Shreveport police officer was arrested Friday following a use of force incident that happened in late January, according to a news release.
Police Chief Wayne Smith said then officer, Raheem Roque, reported that he committed policy violations during a use of force encounter.
After an investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit, Smith set a hearing to terminate Roque; however, Roque resigned prior to the hearing.
Roque was booked on one count of malfeasance. His bond was set at $10,000. Roque surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center.