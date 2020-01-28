BOSSIER CITY, La – A group of friends of a missing Bossier City man will be looking for him Wednesday morning. Police say Garrett Gene Wilson has been missing from his home since Sunday. None of his friends have heard from him since Thursday. A friend told KTBS that police found his cellphone in an area near the intersection of Highway 157 and Sligo Road.
Many of Wilson’s friends described him as kind with a giving spirit. While some social media posts focused on Wilson’s past transgressions with the law. On Tuesday, many of his friends were quick to defend the man they say had a huge smile and heart. Jennifer Goodman, a friend who has known him for over a decade, was emotional when describing Wilson.
“A great friend. I mean, just would do anything for anybody. And he has. He’s proven that to several people in this community.” Goodman said.
Goodman says the search party will meet tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. at the Exxon gas station close to the intersection of Highway 157 and Sligo Road.