GRAMBLING, La. - Healing after tragedy following two fatal shootings on the campus of Grambling State University. That was the message Friday as students and staff showed solidarity during this tough time while raising awareness for gun violence. They say they're stronger together.
A walk and balloon release were held on GSU's campus. Everyone was encouraged to wear orange to the event.
Two people died and multiple others were injured after a shooting Wednesday of last week followed by another shooting over homecoming weekend.
"At this point there is no evidence to suggest that there is any connection between the events of Wednesday morning and that of Sunday morning. We will be moving our final home game which is Nov. 13. The start time will be 11 a.m. With the plan, we will be able to host the game, but have everyone off the campus by sundown", President Rick Gallot said.
Safety patrols have increased on campus. There are checkpoints set up as well. All evening activities have been suspended. A curfew is in effect from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Counseling is also being made available to students.