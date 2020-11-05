Teresa Jurrgens

Teresa Jurrgens,51

 NPSO

GOLDONNA, La. - The grandmother of a child who was abused is now behind bars, according to Natchitoches Parish sheriff deputies.

Detectives arrested Teresa Jurgens, 51, late Wednesday, for principle to cruelty of juveniles. 

The child was removed from the home by the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Service (DCFS) workers on Monday. 

Smedley and Hines

Left: Casey Smedley Right: Joe Hines

Two other people, the child's mother, Casey Smedley, 28, and Jurgens boyfriend, Joe Hines, were also arrested Monday. Hines is the police chief of Goldonna. Both remain behind bars in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center for cruelty of juveniles. 

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-357-7830. 

