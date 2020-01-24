GREENWOOD, La. - Greenwood police and the Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a police chase that crossed state lines.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Greenwood police attempted to pull a vehicle over just after 9 p.m. Friday on Interstate 20 in Greenwood. The driver then led police on a chase.
Deputies and officers were able to pull the driver over near Waskom, Texas, according to the sheriff's office
No word on why the driver started the chase.
