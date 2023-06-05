GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on for two men involved in a traffic stop in Greenwood, Louisiana on Sunday that left a policer officer with serious injuries.
According to a post on the Greenwood Police Department's Facebook page, Sgt. Shaul conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 79. The driver identified himself as Preston Burns. He was taken into custody after several warrants were discovered for his arrest.
Sgt. Shaul was talking with Burns and a passenger when Burns ran into him. Sgt. Shaul reached out to grab him and fell, severely injuring his shoulder.
Burns got the handcuffs in front of him and sped away in his car with Sgt. Shaul still lying on the ground. Burns' unidentified passenger helped injured officer to his feet and then left the scene.
If you know anything about Burns or his passenger who was referred to as "Rueben", call police right away.