MARSHALL, Texas - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend in Woodlawn, Texas.
Dispatch received a 911 call from a female subject stating that her recently separated boyfriend was on the property at 320 Chapparal Ranch Rd in Woodlawn Texas, according to the sheriff's office.
Another call was received a short time later from the same caller stating that she had shot him and that she would be in the front yard of the residence awaiting on deputies, the sheriff's office added.
When deputies arrived on scene Charlene Keigi was detained and first aid was rendered to Terry Thomas until Marshall EMS arrived on scene. Thomas was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall, where he succumbed to his injuries.
JP Watkins pronounced the death and ordered an autopsy.
HCSO Investigators obtained a search warrant through the district attorney’s office signed by Judge Morin and began processing the crime scene.
Charlene Keigi, 61, of Marshall, was interviewed and later booked into the Harrison County Jail for the alleged murder of Terry Thomas.
An autopsy was done by Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler Texas.
The investigation is ongoing.