MARSHALL, TEXAS - A 27-year-old Marshall man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, according U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox.
Danny Brian Hernandez pleaded guilty on Sep. 14 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
According to information presented in court, Hernandez was a member of an organization responsible for importing large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico and selling it in Marshall.