SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway into shots fired at a Shreveport home. Police say it's the second time it has happened there in just a few days.
Police were called to the home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Street early Tuesday. That's in the Highland neighborhood.
KTBS 3 News has learned that three bullet holes were found in the front door. Police say there were three people inside the home, but luckily no one was hurt.
According to police, it was last week when a single shot was fired at the home.