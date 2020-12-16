SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in the Highland neighborhood early Tuesday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Reginald Young, 52, was shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Jordan Street. His identify was confirmed through fingerprints.
Shreveport police also on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old Desmond Johnson for second-degree murder in Young's death. Police said Johnson was walking away from the shooting scene when officers arrived. He was detained after police said he had illegal drugs in his possession. The homicide charge followed questioning of Johnson.