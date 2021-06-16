Holy Trinity Catholic Church to hold special mass in fight against violent crime

SHREVEPORT, La. - The solution to the rising crime rate in Shreveport may be found above. That's why a special mass is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16.
Troubled by gun violence in the city, members of Holy Trinity Catholic parish are calling the community together to pray for peace. Particularly, clergy are trying to get the ear of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority and downtown residents and workers.
Father Duane Trombetta spoke to KTBS 3 First News about the mass Wednesday morning.
The Holy Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 12:05 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. That's at Fannin and Marshall streets in downtown Shreveport.