MINDEN, La. - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Minden Thursday night where a home was hit approximately 10 times.
According to a Facebook post by the Minden Police Association, the home was the residence of a known gang member in district A.
He was not home at the time but two women and an infant were. Luckily no one was hit by the bullets.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Minden Police Department.
