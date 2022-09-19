SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend.
It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
They opened fire, shooting three women sitting in another vehicle at the residence.
Police are still looking for the suspects.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
