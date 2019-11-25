SHREVEPORT, La. - Holiday shopping season is here opening doors to one crime of opportunity: package theft.
As many are likely to order items online especially on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office wants to leave you with some tips on how to keep porch pirates at bay. They are featured in the attached video.
Also, here’s a rundown of some typical schemes that could ruin your holiday cheer, how to notice them and what to do to protect yourself.
Phony websites or emails
“Spoofing” websites or social media platforms may claim to represent large retailers.
They’re fraudulent, and they may never deliver the products you paid for.
Hackers may use emails that advertise special deals or masquerade as order confirmation notices to gain information about your identity or download dangerous software onto your computer.
Double check the website
Be wary of deeply discounted items featured on retail websites or social media platforms you’ve never heard of.
Inspect the details
Check URLs (what’s in the search bar when you pull up a website).
They should have “https” at the beginning. If it shows nothing before the webpage name, or it simply has “http,” you may not be using the legitimate website.
Don’t download
If a site has an outdated design, multiple pop-up windows or a lack of pertinent information for buyers, be wary.
The site could be dangerous and lead to hacking opportunities and computer viruses or malware.
Watch out for requests to download additional software or an app to obtain information about your purchase or delivery.
Spelling or grammar errors are often signs of an illegitimate website or social media platform.